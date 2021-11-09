PM Imran to Inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line Bus Project This Month

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to inaugurate the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Karachi later this month, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has revealed.

The development emerged from a meeting between the Prime Minister and Governor Sindh held in PM Office in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh briefed the premier about the progress of ongoing development projects in Sindh, with the Green Line BRT inauguration being the top agenda.

Last month, the second shipment of Green Line BRT buses reached the provincial capital, taking the total number to 80. Its trial run also started last month, which is expected to continue until the official inauguration.

About Green Line BRT

Green Line BRT is a high-priority project of the Federal Ministry of Communications. Its feasibility study was conducted in December 2012, was approved in July 2014, and its construction started in February 2016.

It is part of a larger ‘Karachi Breeze’ project under which a network of 5 BRT lines, such as Blue Line, Red Line, is being constructed in the provincial capital.

The route of the Green Line BRT project stretches over 24 kilometers, with Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi serving as its terminals.

The route includes a 12.7-km elevated track, a 10.9-km ground-level track, and a 422-meter underground track. Besides the two terminal stations, there are 22 stations and a depot in the project.

The Green Line BRT shares the common corridor with Blue Line BRT between Municipal Park and Gurumandir.

Karachi is experiencing an uncontrolled phase of rapid urbanization and motorization. The present public transport system accounts for 4.5% of the total vehicular traffic but serves about 42% of the total passengers. On the other hand, private vehicles account for 36% of the total vehicular traffic but carry only 21% of the total passengers.

The mitigation of transportation externalities of Karachi requires a shift towards a sustainable transportation system, which is also the aim of Green Line BRT.

Once operational, the Green Line BRT will be capable of serving 29,400 passengers every hour at its full capacity.