Total Parco Installs its First Electric Car Charging Station at Lahore Mall

Efforts to develop charging infrastructure are underway, propelled by the efforts of the Government of Punjab to normalize electric vehicles (EV) in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The provincial Minister for the Environment Protection Department (EPD) M. Rizwan inaugurated a fast EV charging station at a shopping mall in Lahore on Monday. The event was attended by the CEO of Total Parco, the CEO of the shopping mall, and others from related departments.

Minister Rizwan stated that the fast EV charging station can fully charge a vehicle in 25 to 40 minutes, and emphasized that the normalization of EVs in the region is crucial for the environment as they reduce CO 2 emissions and other greenhouse gases.

CEO of Total Parco concurred and said that the company has always remained faithful to the government’s vision for a clean and green Pakistan and will continue to do so.

ALSO READ MG 6 Goes on Display in Faisalabad

While Lahore is one of Pakistan’s biggest car markets and already has EV charging stations at different locations a widespread charging infrastructure is required for EVs to become the norm.