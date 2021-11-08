MG 6 Goes on Display in Fasialabad

As the end of 2021 draws near, Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan is dropping hints of what might be in store for the car market for the next year. After displaying the HS 2.0T AWD in Sialkot, the company has decided to showcase the MG 6 sedan at MG Lyallpur, Faisalabad.

MG 6 is a C-Segment compact family sedan that rivals Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Hyundai Elantra. Internationally, the car is in its third generation but the unit displayed in Pakistan is a second-generation model.

It is offered in various international markets with a wide range of powertrains, a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine, a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, and a plugin-hybrid powertrain.

The vehicle has multiple safety and convenience features such as six airbags, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, and various other driver-assist features that are part of the MG Pilot Package.

There are no reports or details about when the vehicle will be launched and at what price, but given that the new year is drawing closer and with the much anticipated PAPS Autoshow, MG 6 is likely to draw quite a few eyeballs in the coming days.