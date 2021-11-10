England to Play 7 T20Is on Historic Tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that England will tour Pakistan to play a 7-match T20I series and a three-match Test series in 2022. Initially, England were scheduled to play a five-match T20I series and a three-match Test series but the two cricket boards decided to play two additional T20Is as a consolation for England calling off their short tour of the country just over a month ago.

England will tour Pakistan to play a 7-match T20I series in September and October of next year before the two teams fly out to Australia to take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup. England’s Test team will then return to Pakistan in November/December to take part in the three-match Test series. The series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

The two cricket boards reached a decision to play two additional T20Is after England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive, Tom Harrison, met PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, in Lahore on Tuesday.

Tom Harrison said that they are delighted that the two cricket boards have managed to bridge the gap after England’s cancelation of their tour and was optimistic that the two teams will enhance their relationship even further in the coming years.

Ramiz said that ECB’s decision to tour Pakistan is welcoming and the whole nation is excited to host one of the best teams in the world. He said that the PCB is thankful to ECB for its big-heartedness.