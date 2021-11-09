Advertisement

Dale Steyn Reveals Pakistani Batter He Loved Bowling Against

By Saad Nasir | Updated Nov 9, 2021 | 5:42 pm

Legendary South African bowler, Dale Steyn has revealed the Pakistani batter he loved bowling against during his playing days. Steyn revealed that he always enjoyed bowling against veteran middle-order batter, Mohammad Hafeez, as he got him out on several occasions.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

Steyn revealed the details during a question-and-answer session on Twitter. One user asked Steyn which team he used to love bowling against and which batter did he claim as his ‘bunny’. Steyn was quick to respond and stated that ‘bunny’ is a slightly bad term but he enjoyed bowling against Hafeez. He added that he is friends with Hafeez.

Steyn further revealed that he enjoyed bowling against New Zealand as he has a lot of wickets against them He further added that New Zealand have become one of the top sides in world cricket and termed them as a ‘real force’.

ALSO READ

Steyn had a terrific record against Hafeez as he dismissed the middle-order batter a record 15 times in international cricket. No bowler has dismissed a batter more times in international cricket.

The 38-year old is currently commentating in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup, his first stint as a commentator since retiring from international cricket last year.

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>