FTO Hails Law Ministry’s Proposal to Expand Its Jurisdiction to GB

The Ministry of Law and Justice has come up with a proposal of expanding the jurisdiction of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) office to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to mitigate the sense of deprivation in the local population and further consolidate their belief in the efforts for good governance by the federation.

According to details, the Law Ministry has recently proposed a memorandum regarding the “Adaptation of Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 in Gilgit-Baltistan” to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs for placing the proposal before the Kashmir Council mandated as per the rules of business. This step is anticipated to strengthen in them a sense of belonging and a trust in good governance by the federation.

The enforcement of the FTO jurisdiction in GB is envisioned to be beneficial in redressing the grievances emanating from the tax-related issues over there and providing a means of good governance to the residents.

Appreciating the move, the FTO has stated that Customs formations are already functioning in the form of a Collectorate and a dry port in Sust, at Khunjerab Pass, in the region.

It is further hoped that the expected conversion of Skardu Airport into an international airport will further enhance the role of tax authorities in GB. Thus, the institution of FTO is expected to play a constructive role in ensuring good governance on the part of relevant public functionaries in GB.