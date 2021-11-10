Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Introduce Monitoring Tablets for Schools

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government is taking steps to digitize and reform the schools in the province. The province has decided to launch a new initiative called Tablet-in-a-School Program, which, as the name says, aims to improve monitoring of schools through tablets.

The development was announced by a senior official of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) in an interview. He said that the government is working to mitigate fraudulent and wrong postings and each teacher will now have to teach on their actual post.

He said that the government had also started a double shift program to aid with enrolling children out of schools.

Thanks to this program, more than 3,000 children have already been enrolled in over 120 schools in the first phase. The second phase aims to reach more than 400 schools and the number of schools is only planned to increase until it reaches around 1,000 institutes.

The government official added that they are also introducing an e-transfer policy to ensure proper transfer and postings based on merit and transparency. Thanks to this system, all the transfers and postings will be made online.

Last but not the least, the government is also introducing Smart Schools’ Education Program in the public sector schools. For this purpose, the government is already working with organizations like Coded Minds and HOPE.