PCB Chairman Has an Important Message for Babar Azam Ahead of Semi-final

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Wednesday that Babar Azam has led the side well and did not need to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia.

In a statement on the eve of the knockout clash, the PCB chairman said that the Green Shirts had impressed him with their consistent performances and needed to play with the same motivation in Thursday’s semi-final.

“So far, the Pakistan team has really done well and impressed us well with their consistent performances. I don’t think Babar Azam needs to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia. The team should just remain motivated and play fearlessly.”

Ramiz was happy that Pakistan ripped off the ‘inconsistency’ tag by winning all five games of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021.

“The win over India was the result of a strong temperament while we beat New Zealand with some good planning while the win over the Afghanistan team came after playing their spinners well,” he added.

He praised Babar’s leadership skills, self-belief, and humble behavior on the field that has been appreciated by everyone and had brought consistency in the team’s performance as well.

“You have qualified for the knock-out stage…victory or defeat is not in any human’s hand. But you should just continue to play good cricket and have self-belief. The entire nation’s prayers are with you.”

The Chairman was delighted to see how Pakistan played fearless cricket, and in the tournament, the brand of cricket Pakistan team should always follow.

Ramiz, who took the reins of Pakistan cricket just a month before the tournament, has made drastic changes in the administration and the cricket team’s management ahead of the mega event.

He met the Pakistan squad ahead of their departure for the UAE and advised them to play at their best without the fear of defeat.

The Chairman will be flying to Dubai to attend the World Cup final and the ICC board meeting, which will be held right after the mega event.