This is What OnePlus 10 Pro Looks Like [Images]

Flagship OnePlus phones are usually unveiled during the start of the year and now that 2021 is coming to an end, it’s about time we started hearing about the upcoming OnePlus 10. That being said, today we’ve got early renders for the OnePlus 10 Pro, giving us a hint at what it might look like.

These renders show the most unique camera design we have seen on smartphones. The horizontal camera island curves into the rear panel a bit below the top edge, somewhat similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S21 series. It may not be the prettiest design, but it definitely wins unique points.

It is worth mentioning that the renders are based on an early prototype of the phone and may be subject to change.

As shown in the image, there are three cameras on the back, and none of them appear to be zoom or periscope cameras. It appears that we might get a mix of wide, ultra-wide, and portrait cameras instead. You can also see OnePlus’s signature audio profile slider on the side above the power button.

OnePlus 10 series is expected to go official during the first half of the year like all of its predecessors. But since OnePlus has pushed the launch earlier each year, we may get to see it in early 2022.