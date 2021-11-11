AIOU Extends Admission Deadline

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended its deadline for applications for the second phase of the autumn 2021 semester to 6 December with late fee charges.

Admissions are now open for BA, BS, BBA, Teacher Training, and Associate Degree programs, postgraduate diplomas, and some certificate courses.

Continuing students can also apply by the same deadline without paying the late fee charges. Similarly, admissions for MA, MSc, and MEd programs are open until 6 December.

The university had previously extended the admission deadline for fresh and continuing students to 28 October without any late fee charges on account of receiving a large number of admission applications. The new date now extends the admission deadline while the addition of late fee charges for fresh students.

The revised date has been forwarded to ABL, MCB, UBL, and FWB, and the fees can be paid by bank challan at any of their branches.

Visit the AIOU website for more details.