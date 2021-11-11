CAA Irked by PIA’s Offer for Help With Audit

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is displeased with Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) offer to help it with an accounts audit.
A spokesperson for the CAA declared that it was unprofessional of PIA to patronize the CAA by offering assistance with the audit.
PIA CEO Arshad Malik’s offer to help the CAA was beyond his mandate, the spokesperson said. He added that the CAA is an internationally registered and recognized aviation regulator while PIA is not and that it is the CAA’s principal responsibility to ensure the safety of passengers.
In other news, Pakistan’s tallest man, Naseer Soomro, was promoted to the position of Senior Passenger Handling Services Officer in PIA. The CEO of PIA congratulated him for the promotion to the new rank in Officer Group 5 to 6.