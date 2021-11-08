PIA Opens Bookings for Direct Flights between Pakistan and China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has opened bookings for direct flights to and from China, its Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi, said on Sunday.

He informed Associated Press Pakistan (APP) that the flight bookings for Islamabad-Xian and Beijing-Islamabad routes are now open, and said,

China Civil Aviation has approved the PIA Winter schedule for China effective from 1 November, and passengers can now buy tickets online or through travel agents for single or round trips from Pakistan to China and China to Pakistan.

Sangi highlighted that the passengers are to strictly follow all COVID-19-related conditions and restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, including nucleic tests and quarantining. Additionally, PIA will operate flight PK854 once a week on the ISB-XIY-BJS-ISB routes on Saturdays and return PK855 ISB-BJS on Sundays.

“All the passengers traveling from Pakistan to China will be carried from Pakistan to Xian and from Beijing Capital Airport to Pakistan, while the Xian-Beijing leg will be operated as a ferry,” he clarified.

Since there is a break in the journey at the Xian-Beijing leg, therefore the return ticket will be of Pak-Xian and then Beijing-Pakistan. The passengers will have to arrange for their own transportation from Xian to Beijing. The same needs to be clarified to passengers while issuing the ticket.

He also highlighted that PIA was in talks with the Chinese authorities to get permission for other routes, including PIA flights on the Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad section.

“If approval is granted by the Chinese government, the airfare for passengers traveling from Pakistan to China will significantly reduce,” he said.