Instagram Will Soon Remind You Take a Break

Instagram has started testing a new feature to curb your addiction by reminding you to take breaks. This was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who talks in detail about the upcoming feature. Check out the video below.

Advertisement

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Do not fret just yet as Instagram will not constantly tell you to take breaks automatically. It is an opt-in feature that will only be activated after you turn it on. You will also be able to set your own reminders without the app deciding for itself.

The Take a Break feature will let you set in-app reminders that will remind you to take a break from the app after a certain amount of time. This can be 10, 20, or 30 minutes, but you can also set your own custom times for reminders.

Funnily enough, the app will even tell you to do other things instead, such as doing tasks on your to-do list, listening to your favorite music, and, wait for it, taking a few deep breaths.

The test feature will only roll out to a small percentage of people at first and once it’s ready to go public, the update will roll out to the wider audience. Mosseri has said that: