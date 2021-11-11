Kia Stonic vs. MG ZS — Which Small SUV is Better?

Kia Stonic has finally debuted in Pakistan after a lot of anticipation but speculations are far from over because Stonic’s future in the country is the latest topic under discussion.

Advertisement

Although the subcompact crossover SUV has a few imported competitors in Pakistan, such as Toyota C-HR, Honda Vezel, and Nissan Juke, it has only one indigenous competitor — MG ZS.

Both Stonic and ZS were excitedly welcomed by Pakistanis as they are slightly more attainable than their larger counterparts — Kia Sportage and MG HS.

However, which of the two is a better option? Let us dive deep into their attributes and find out.

Design

Kia Stonic

Kia’s design language has become unmistakable in recent years and is reflected in all its modern vehicles. Like the rest of its siblings, Stonic’s design is also subdued but distinguished. The front fascia features LED headlights with quad-DRLs (in EX+ only), the signature tiger-nose grille finished in silver and piano black (matte black in EX), a smooth yet contemporary front bumper, and a sharp bonnet design.

A typical crossover side profile greets the viewer, including a tall stance, functional roof rails on the top, 15-inch or 16-inch alloy wheels (depending on the variant), body-colored door handles, and the bottom side finished in matte-black garnish that all exude a tough look.

Advertisement

From the rear, the SUV looks like a baby-Sportage, with a similar taillight design minus the central red stripe, an identical tailgate design, a spoiler on top, and a matte-black rear bumper with a silver trim-piece in the center.

Overall, the Stonic is a sensational-looking little crossover SUV that is likely to appeal to a younger crop of buyers.

MG ZS

MG has gone with a more mature approach when it comes to design. The ZS shares the same smooth lines and an elegant look as the HS, which Pakistanis love. The front fascia features a similar large front grille, a classy headlight design, an elegant front bumper, and a smooth bonnet.

The side of the vehicle has sharp lines, roof rails on the top, a silver trim piece on the bottom of the doors, and a sharp beltline that runs upwards at the back. It is trimmed in a silver stripe that gives it a premium look.

The rear end of both, the Stonic and the ZS seem quite similar, with a near-identical tailgate and taillight design. Both vehicles also share a similar rear spoiler design and a forward-leaning rear window for a sporty rear look.

The ZS’s rear bumper design is slightly more elegant and mature than the Stonic’s, which complements its subtle look. Overall, the ZS is an interesting blend of sporty sophistication.

Advertisement

Interior

Kia Stonic

Like all the Kia vehicles from this generation, Stonic’s interior is simple and functional. The automakers have added flair to it with colored interior panels. The design and layout are quite conventional and easy to get acquainted with. Although the interior is filled with scratchy plastics, Kia is known to have reliable interiors that remain in good shape throughout their lifetime.

Despite being a small SUV, Stonic has enough room to seat four full-grown passengers. Three passengers can be seated in the back but for a short duration only.

The little SUV has a relatively small boot space of 352 liters but folding down the rear seats can make for 1,155 liters of boot space, which is enough to carry large items or small items in large quantities.

MG ZS

What the Kia Stonic lacks in style on the inside, the ZS makes up for it in spades. Its cockpit appears to be heavily inspired by European high-end cars and it incorporates nicer materials such as leatherette trimmed seats and silver trim pieces spread across the interior. Additionally, the circular vents, the elegant steering wheel design, a smart-looking center control stack, and silver door latches on the inside all give the interior a premium look.

Like Stonic, the interior of ZS is spacious enough to seat four adults comfortably. Three passengers can be squeezed into the rear seat, but not for a long journey.

With a boot space of 359 liters that can be increased up to 1166 liters with the rear seats folded down, the MG ZS also has an advantage over the Stonic regarding luggage space. In terms of overall cabin space, ZS is roomier than Stonic.

Advertisement

Dimensions and Weight

The following are the measurements of both the subcompact crossover SUVs:

Measurements Kia Stonic MG ZS Overall Length 4,140 mm 4,314 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,809 mm Overall Height 1,500 mm 1,644 mm Wheelbase 2,580 mm 2,585 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 164 mm Kerb Weight 1,192 kg 1,255 kg

Performance

Kia Stonic

Stonic is offered in Pakistan with a single powertrain: a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98 hp and 133 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

For suspension, it is fitted with McPherson struts up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It has disc brakes (front and rear) with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology.

Based on several road tests done worldwide, the 1.4 variant of the Stonic provides an impressive fuel economy of 14 km per liter in the city and 18 km per liter on the highway. However, given Pakistan’s dense traffic and quality of fuel, the numbers could be far different here.

MG ZS

ZS is offered in Pakistan with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 106 hp and 141 Nm of torque and is mated to a 4-speed Aisin automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels only.

The vehicle’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes all-around with ABS technology.

The ZS is said to provide 10-12 km per liter of fuel average in the city and 13-15 km per liter on the highway, which are decent figures for a crossover SUV.

Advertisement

Features

The following are the safety and convenience features that both the SUVs offer:

Specs and Features Kia Stonic EX+ MG ZS 1.5T Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes No Backup Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Airbags 6 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System 8 inches 8 inches 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Sunroof Yes No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Prices

Both Stonic and ZS are closely matched in value and performance metrics but the former has a leg up on the latter when it comes to pricing.

The following are their prices:

Kia Stonic EX variant: Rs. 3,660,000 EX+ variant: Rs. 3,880,000

MG ZS 1.5 variant: Rs. 4,099,000



Verdict

Both of these small SUVs are similar in terms of value but differ in philosophy. While Stonic appeals to a more casual audience, ZS is a draw for those who appreciate the finer aspects of automotive experiences.

However, pricing is one of the most important factors when it comes to making a buying decision for most Pakistanis, which is why Kia Stonic is likely to be a more popular option among buyers who choose practicality over experience. Conversely, MG ZS will be a better choice for those who have a greater appreciation for style.