KP Petrol Pump Owners Are Worried About Robberies

Petrol pump robberies are on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the owners are concerned about it. They are unsatisfied with the existing security measures and want the authorities to take notice, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The owners have requested the provincial government to intervene and warn that the entire owners’ community will go on strike if the government does not comply. The concern was highlighted in a meeting of the Sarhad Petroleum Cartage and Dealers Association that was headed by its provincial Chairman Abdul Majid Khan on Wednesday.

The representatives stated that robbers had stolen up to Rs. 1.7 million from a pump owner at gunpoint in Peshawar, and a group of thieves had stolen Rs. 6 million from Haji Abdul Majeed in the daytime.

All attendees concurred that local authorities are responsible for ensuring proper security measures for the pump owners.

All Pakistan Petrol Pump Association had also recently warned that it would hold a countrywide strike if the government does not increase the dealers’ margins from two percent to six percent. However, the strike was called off on 4 November after a successful meeting between members of the association and the Ministry of Energy. The ministry had agreed to share a summary that includes the necessary changes of the dealers’ margin with the Economic Coordination Committee.

A follow-up on the summary is yet to be announced, and it is likely to impact the prices of petroleum products in the future.