Pak Suzuki Announces Price Hikes For its Most Popular Cars

By Waleed Shah | Updated Nov 11, 2021 | 11:52 am

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to join the ongoing movement of price hikes and has announced an increase in the prices of its vehicles. The price hike ranges from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 297,000, and only the prices of locally assemble units have been revised.

The company has clarified in an official notification that all orders that were placed after 10 November will be processed according to the new prices, and those placed earlier will be processed according to the old prices.

Effective immediately, the new prices of PSMC vehicles are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alto VX 1,113,000 1,274,000 161,000
Alto VXR 1,335,000 1,508,000 173,000
Alto VXL 1,521,000 1,704,000 183,000
Wagon R VXR 1,530,000 1,760,000 230,000
Wagon R VXL 1,610,000 1,852,000 242,000
Wagon R AGS 1,760,000 2,024,000 264,000
Cultus VXR 1,655,000 1,904,000 249,000
Cultus VXL 1,830,000 2,105,000 275,000
Cultus AGS 1,975,000 2,272,000 297,000
Bolan 1,049,000 1,149,000 100,000
Ravi 1,020,000 1,117,000 97,000

PSMC announced the price hike immediately after a similar announcement from Honda Atlas and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC). Prior to it, Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) had also announced elevations in the prices of its vehicles, with the exception of Kia Sorento.

Following the notification for new prices, the bookings for suspended variants of the Suzuki Cultus, the Wagon R, and the Alto have also been resumed, and it will be interesting to see how the demand for Pakistan’s most popular cars is impacted, if at all.

