Pak Suzuki Announces Price Hikes For its Most Popular Cars

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to join the ongoing movement of price hikes and has announced an increase in the prices of its vehicles. The price hike ranges from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 297,000, and only the prices of locally assemble units have been revised.

The company has clarified in an official notification that all orders that were placed after 10 November will be processed according to the new prices, and those placed earlier will be processed according to the old prices.

Effective immediately, the new prices of PSMC vehicles are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto VX 1,113,000 1,274,000 161,000 Alto VXR 1,335,000 1,508,000 173,000 Alto VXL 1,521,000 1,704,000 183,000 Wagon R VXR 1,530,000 1,760,000 230,000 Wagon R VXL 1,610,000 1,852,000 242,000 Wagon R AGS 1,760,000 2,024,000 264,000 Cultus VXR 1,655,000 1,904,000 249,000 Cultus VXL 1,830,000 2,105,000 275,000 Cultus AGS 1,975,000 2,272,000 297,000 Bolan 1,049,000 1,149,000 100,000 Ravi 1,020,000 1,117,000 97,000

PSMC announced the price hike immediately after a similar announcement from Honda Atlas and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC). Prior to it, Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) had also announced elevations in the prices of its vehicles, with the exception of Kia Sorento.

Following the notification for new prices, the bookings for suspended variants of the Suzuki Cultus, the Wagon R, and the Alto have also been resumed, and it will be interesting to see how the demand for Pakistan’s most popular cars is impacted, if at all.