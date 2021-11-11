NCOC Approves 2 Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Aged 12 and Above

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has approved two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines for use among children aged 12 years or above.

According to details, the health experts committee of the NCOC has approved Sinopharm and Sinovac for use in the said age group from 15 November.

NCOC had launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 12 to 18 years back in September.

All eligible individuals were being administered Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine at all Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) across the country until now.

With the latest announcement from NCOC, COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac will also be available for use among children aged 12 years or above in addition to the already approved Pfizer.

In order to get vaccinated, eligible individuals belonging to this age group must register with authorities by sending their B-Form number issued by NADRA to 1166.

Earlier today, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that more than half of the students aged between 12 and 18 years have been administered at least a single dose of Coronavirus vaccines.

He added that over 5.5 million individuals of the said age group have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. Gilgit Baltistan (GB) leads the race with 68% of the total eligible population within this age group fully vaccinated. Punjab follows GB closely with 62% of this age group fully vaccinated.