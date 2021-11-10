Toyota IMC Announces Price Hikes for its Cars

The season of price hikes is in full swing and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced an increase in the prices of its vehicles as well, effective from today.

This means that the bookings made after 10 November will be according to the revised prices.

The new prices are applicable on the vehicles that are to be delivered from January 2022 onward, indicating that the bookings made before 10 November for vehicle deliveries expected in December 2021 will not be subjected to revision.

The new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 2,409,000 2,549,000 140,000 1.3 Gli CVT 2,589,000 2,749,000 160,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 2,519,000 2,679,000 160,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,669,000 2,849,000 180,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,719,000 2,899,000 180,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,899,000 3,099,000 200,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 M/T 3,109,000 3,299,000 190,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 3,249,000 3,449,000 200,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 3,599,000 3,799,000 200,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 3,579,000 3,779,000 200,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT 3,869,000 4,079,000 210,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 3,889,000 4,099,000 210,000 Toyota Hilux Hilux E 5,859,000 6,149,000 290,000 Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,429,000 6,759,000 330,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 6,779,000 7,109,000 330,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 7,379,000 7,779,000 400,000 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 7,649,000 8,149,000 500,000 Fortuner V A/T 8,899,000 9,399,000 500,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 9,269,000 9,849,000 580,000

Toyota IMC has only elevated the prices of its locally assembled vehicles while maintaining the prices of Prius, Camry, and Corolla Cross.

It is interesting that the price gap between the two locally manufactured midsize SUVs — Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento — has grown more owing to an increment in the price of the former while the latter’s is the same as before.

The company’s latest price hikes are a cause for concern among car buyers as other automakers could be gearing up to increase the prices of their products as well.