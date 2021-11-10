Advertisement

Toyota IMC Announces Price Hikes for its Cars

By Waleed Shah | Updated Nov 10, 2021 | 12:14 pm

The season of price hikes is in full swing and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced an increase in the prices of its vehicles as well, effective from today.

Advertisement

This means that the bookings made after 10 November will be according to the revised prices.

The new prices are applicable on the vehicles that are to be delivered from January 2022 onward, indicating that the bookings made before 10 November for vehicle deliveries expected in December 2021 will not be subjected to revision.

ALSO READ

The new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T 2,409,000 2,549,000 140,000
1.3 Gli CVT 2,589,000 2,749,000 160,000
1.3 ATIV M/T 2,519,000 2,679,000 160,000
1.3 ATIV CVT 2,669,000 2,849,000 180,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,719,000 2,899,000 180,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,899,000 3,099,000 200,000
Toyota Corolla
Altis 1.6 M/T 3,109,000 3,299,000 190,000
Altis 1.6 A/T 3,249,000 3,449,000 200,000
Altis SE 1.6 A/T 3,599,000 3,799,000 200,000
Altis 1.8 CVT 3,579,000 3,779,000 200,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT 3,869,000 4,079,000 210,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 3,889,000 4,099,000 210,000
Toyota Hilux
Hilux E 5,859,000 6,149,000 290,000
Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,429,000 6,759,000 330,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T 6,779,000 7,109,000 330,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T 7,379,000 7,779,000 400,000
Toyota Fortuner
Fortuner G A/T 7,649,000 8,149,000 500,000
Fortuner V A/T 8,899,000 9,399,000 500,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 9,269,000 9,849,000 580,000

Toyota IMC has only elevated the prices of its locally assembled vehicles while maintaining the prices of Prius, Camry, and Corolla Cross.

It is interesting that the price gap between the two locally manufactured midsize SUVs — Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento — has grown more owing to an increment in the price of the former while the latter’s is the same as before.

ALSO READ

The company’s latest price hikes are a cause for concern among car buyers as other automakers could be gearing up to increase the prices of their products as well.

Advertisement

Also Read

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.
Advertisement

  • Increse in the price is too much those who have booked their vehicles for Jan 22 will pay new rates is it justifiable. On the other hand relief provided for nov and dec bookings why. There may be relief for all who has booked their vehicles in advance.

    Reply
    • Advertisement
    See ProPakistani in...
    ProPakistani App
    close
    >