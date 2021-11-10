Toyota IMC Announces Price Hikes for its Cars

The season of price hikes is in full swing and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced an increase in the prices of its vehicles as well, effective from today.
This means that the bookings made after 10 November will be according to the revised prices.
The new prices are applicable on the vehicles that are to be delivered from January 2022 onward, indicating that the bookings made before 10 November for vehicle deliveries expected in December 2021 will not be subjected to revision.
The new prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|2,409,000
|2,549,000
|140,000
|1.3 Gli CVT
|2,589,000
|2,749,000
|160,000
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|2,519,000
|2,679,000
|160,000
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|2,669,000
|2,849,000
|180,000
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|2,719,000
|2,899,000
|180,000
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|2,899,000
|3,099,000
|200,000
|Toyota Corolla
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|3,109,000
|3,299,000
|190,000
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|3,249,000
|3,449,000
|200,000
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|3,599,000
|3,799,000
|200,000
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|3,579,000
|3,779,000
|200,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT
|3,869,000
|4,079,000
|210,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|3,889,000
|4,099,000
|210,000
|Toyota Hilux
|Hilux E
|5,859,000
|6,149,000
|290,000
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|6,429,000
|6,759,000
|330,000
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|6,779,000
|7,109,000
|330,000
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|7,379,000
|7,779,000
|400,000
|Toyota Fortuner
|Fortuner G A/T
|7,649,000
|8,149,000
|500,000
|Fortuner V A/T
|8,899,000
|9,399,000
|500,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|9,269,000
|9,849,000
|580,000
Toyota IMC has only elevated the prices of its locally assembled vehicles while maintaining the prices of Prius, Camry, and Corolla Cross.
It is interesting that the price gap between the two locally manufactured midsize SUVs — Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento — has grown more owing to an increment in the price of the former while the latter’s is the same as before.
The company’s latest price hikes are a cause for concern among car buyers as other automakers could be gearing up to increase the prices of their products as well.
Increse in the price is too much those who have booked their vehicles for Jan 22 will pay new rates is it justifiable. On the other hand relief provided for nov and dec bookings why. There may be relief for all who has booked their vehicles in advance.