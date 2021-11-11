Pakistani Teenager Officially Recognized As the World’s Youngest to Scale Two Tallest Peaks

Guinness World Records has officially recognized Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, as the world’s youngest climber to ascent the two of the world’s tallest mountains in a calendar year.

At just 19 years old, Shehroze achieved this daring feat earlier this year when he first scaled the 8,849-metre-high Mount Everest—world’s tallest mountain—in May and then the 8,611-metre-high K2—world’s second tallest mountain— in July.

Shehroze Kashif announced the news on his personal Twitter handle. He penned that:

This is something super special and being a Pakistani, I feel very proud to share this news with you all. I have finally received both Guinness World Records. This is for you Pakistan.

Shehroze Kashif started climbing mountains at the tender age of 11 when he scaled 3,885-meter-high Makra Peak. At 12, he first sumitted the 4,100-meter-high Musa ka Musalla and 2,100-meter-high Chembra Peak.

He scaled the 6,050-meter-high Minglik Sar at 13, 5,790-meter-high Khurdopin Pass Peak at 15, and 6,400-meter-high Khosar Gang Peak at 15.

Shehroze Kashif rose to fame at 17 years of age when he became the youngest mountaineer to scale the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak, which is the 12th tallest mountain in the world. He got his nickname of “The Broad Guy” after this feat.

On 11 May 2021, he became the youngest Pakistani climber and fourth teenage climber in the world to summit Mount Everest at the age of 19. On 27 July 2021, he became the youngest climber to scale K2 at the age of 19 as well, which is a separate Guinness World Record.

On 25 September 2021, he became the youngest climber to reach the top of 8,163-meter-high Manaslu Peak, which is the 8th tallest mountain in the world.

With this, Shehroze Kashif has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to summit three peaks of over 8,000 meters within five months. Guinness World Records is expected to officially recognize this feat in the coming months as well, taking Shehroze’s tally of world records to 3.