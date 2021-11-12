FIA Arrests Fraudsters Involved in Activating SIMs Through Fake Fingerprints

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two individuals from Faisalabad who were wanted for activating SIM cards illegally by using fake fingerprints.

According to details, the raiding team also recovered more than 6,000 silicone thumb impressions, 7,000 illegally activated SIMs, 19 biometric devices, 10 printers, and dozens of mobile phones.

They were using these illegally activated SIMs to make fraudulent calls to unsuspecting citizens with the aim of depriving them of their hard-earned money.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 has been registered against the offenders and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this year in January, FIA busted a 30-member gang involved in defrauding citizens of millions of rupees by committing banking frauds by using stolen fingerprints. All 30 members of the gang were arrested and more than Rs. 25 million were recovered from the offenders.

The gang stole fingerprints from voter lists, B-forms, identity cards, and documents from the union councils. It then replicated the fingerprints by copying them on X-ray films and made fake fingerprint membranes out of silicone which were later used for fraudulent activities.