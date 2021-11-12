HEC Launches Online Portal For Equivalence Certificates of Degrees

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched an online portal for the issuance of equivalence certificates against the degrees issued by Pakistani educational institutes.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the equivalence portal has been integrated into the already functional HEC’s e-services portal.

From the submission of the receipt of challan fee to the submission of educational documents, the online equivalence portal has digitalized the entire process of obtaining an equivalence certificate of a local degree.

Moreover, the online portal will let applicants track the status of their applications. It will send the system-generated equivalence certificates to their emails.

Those who cannot use the online facility can still get equivalence certificates against local degrees by applying manually.

ALSO READ Pakistan India Bilateral Trade Stalled Since Indian Aggression in Kashmir

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for HEC termed the launch of the equivalence portal a “revolutionary step,” adding that HEC will take similar steps in the future to facilitate students.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said that the equivalence portal has been developed after taking input from all Pakistani universities and other degree-awarding institutions.