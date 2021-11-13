World’s First USB-C iPhone Sold for $86,000

Last month, a robotics student Ken Pillonel managed to create the world’s first USB C iPhone by himself. He managed to mount a USB C port on an original iPhone X and it worked perfectly fine for charging as well as data transfer.

His USB C iPhone X went for sale on eBay this week through an auction. After 116 bids, the auction finally ended last night and the phone was sold for a whopping $86,001. This would be a mind-boggling Rs. 15.11 million when converted to PKR.

The highest bid stood at a steady $85,000 last week but jumped to $86,001 a few days ago. There was also a spoof bid for $1 million but it was deleted in less than an hour. A few other bids were redacted as well and the phone finally sold for $86,001.

Pillonel is also a YouTuber and he explains how he created the USB C iPhone X in the video below.

He explains that the first step was to make sure all the electronics involved were working properly. He then reverse-engineered Apple’s C94 lightning connector and created his own PCB based on a female USB C port. Once the process was complete, the port worked seamlessly on the phone.

However, Pillonel warns that the USB C iPhone owner should not reset, update, or erase the device. He should not tinker with the internals either as it could be potentially risky.