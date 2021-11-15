CDA Reveals the Details of First-Ever Plastic Road in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the construction of Pakistan’s first-ever eco-friendly plastic road in a bid to decelerate the spread of pollution in the region. CDA has formed an alliance with various private companies to ensure the development of eco-friendly road.

While speaking to the media, CDA spokesperson, Rana Shakeel Asghar, stated that the Plastic Road spans one kilometer in the F9 Park in Islamabad. It is composed of recycled plastics equivalent to more than one million plastic cups.

Asghar further highlighted that about 500 to 600 tonnes of municipal waste is accumulated in Islamabad every day, out of which, the plastic waste amounts to 150 to 200 tonnes. He added that this plastic waste will be recycled and used in road construction, which would allow the authority to curb environmental pollution.

Asghar clarified that the project will initially be put to test in F9 Park, Islamabad. He added that the intent is to have this model used across Pakistan.

When asked about the quality of such roads, Asghar stated that these roads will be sturdier and more long-lasting as plastic is more resistant to water and extreme climates. He added that the roads will be properly compacted and reinforced to keep their structural integrity against more weight.

While showing appreciation for the government’s Green Pakistan Initiative, Asghar stated that CDA will put its best foot forward in its support to make their environment safer and more sustainable.