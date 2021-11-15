OnePlus Launches Nord 2 Pac Man Edition With Special Design and Software

It took them a few days, but OnePlus has finally revealed what the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition looks like. The special edition phone was originally announced last week, but we were yet to see any pictures of it. Now the phone has finally made it out of the curtains.

Here is how it looks.

The special edition Nord 2 is no different in terms of hardware specs. It has the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the flagship-level Dimensity 1200 SoC, 12GB/256GB memory, and a 4,500 mAh battery with rapid charging onboard. The 50MP main camera is also the same along with the 32MP selfie camera.

The only thing different here is the aesthetics. You will now get a unique glow-in-the-dark rear panel and a special silicone case with Pac-Man himself and his colorful ghost enemies.

There will be Pac-Man-based wallpapers, ringtones, app icons, and a special lock screen with unique charging animations. You will also get a pre-installed copy of the original Pac-Man 256 game and exclusive colorful packaging for the smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will start selling on November 16 for €529, which is only €29 above the original Nord 2.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC 5G (6nm)

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC 5G (6nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G77 MC9

Mali-G77 MC9 OS : Android 11, ColorOS 11 (Pac Man Themed)

: Android 11, ColorOS 11 (Pac Man Themed) Supported Network s: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

s: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Display : 6.43″ Fluid AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate

: Memory : RAM : 8GB, 12GB Internal : 128GB,256GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (triple) : 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

: Colors: Pac Man theme

Pac Man theme Fingerprint sensor: In-display

In-display Battery : 4,500 mAh, 65W Warp Charge

: 4,500 mAh, 65W Warp Charge Price: €529