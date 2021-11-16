Advertisement

Law Passed for Smooth Passage of Emergency Vehicles in Islamabad

By Waleed Shah | Updated Nov 16, 2021 | 4:21 pm

The Senate of Pakistan has issued a unanimous decision to pass a bill that will enable for smooth passage of emergency vehicles on the busy roads of the capital city. The news was revealed earlier today by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

The new bill dubbed the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2020 specifies that motorists are obligated to allow a clear passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles with warning sirens sounding and lights activated. Those who fail to comply will be penalized with a fine of up to Rs. 3,000.

The bill also includes a clause for the ambulance and fire brigade vehicle drives, whereby they must have a justifiable reason to sound the warning sirens and activate the lights. Those doing so without a just cause shall be subjected to a penalty of up to Rs. 5,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

The roads of the capital city often witness indiscipline from time to time on the part of both the emergency vehicle drivers and the general motorists. The new law is intended to instill a sense of responsibility and to allow a smooth flow of traffic.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.
