Law Passed for Smooth Passage of Emergency Vehicles in Islamabad

The Senate of Pakistan has issued a unanimous decision to pass a bill that will enable for smooth passage of emergency vehicles on the busy roads of the capital city. The news was revealed earlier today by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Advertisement

Motion has bn passed unanimously by @SenatePakistan on my bill further to amend The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed earlier by the Senate unanimously has now been transmitted to be considered in a joint sitting. This bill addresses a core civic issue.. pic.twitter.com/ZX8emycExE — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 15, 2021

The new bill dubbed the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2020 specifies that motorists are obligated to allow a clear passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles with warning sirens sounding and lights activated. Those who fail to comply will be penalized with a fine of up to Rs. 3,000.

The bill also includes a clause for the ambulance and fire brigade vehicle drives, whereby they must have a justifiable reason to sound the warning sirens and activate the lights. Those doing so without a just cause shall be subjected to a penalty of up to Rs. 5,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

The roads of the capital city often witness indiscipline from time to time on the part of both the emergency vehicle drivers and the general motorists. The new law is intended to instill a sense of responsibility and to allow a smooth flow of traffic.