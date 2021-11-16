OnePlus 10 Design Finalized With 125W Fast Charging

OnePlus is not launching any T devices for the OnePlus 9 series this time, meaning that all eyes are now focused on the upcoming OnePlus 10. We have already seen a couple of renders for the next flagship phone, but a newer leak shows them in more detail than before.

Advertisement

The design here is the same as we saw in older renders from last week. The main camera sits on a separate island of its own that is blended into the side of the phone. It houses three large camera sensors, an LED flash unit, and flaunts the Hasselblad branding as well.

The display is curved as always with minimal surrounding bezels and a cornered punch-hole selfie camera.

The source of the leak says that OnePlus has finalized this design, meaning that this is what the final model will look like. If the leak carries any weight, then the OnePlus 10’s design is already confirmed.

The leak also claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with top-of-the-line 125W fast charging, which would be a first for OnePlus. It will fill the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in only 20 minutes. Further, OnePlus 10’s color options at launch are expected to be black, white, and some variation of light blue.

No leak has pointed to a launch date yet but we expect to see the phone in early 2022.