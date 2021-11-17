5 Things You Should Know Before Starting An Amazon Business

Amazon offers the ultimate growth opportunity for sellers who wish to reach a global audience to sell their products while benefiting from millions of active buyers. In May 2021, Amazon officially added Pakistan to its seller list under the FBA model.

This means that sellers can now list Pakistan as a country on the platform while signing up for their account. This brings a tremendous opportunity for Pakistani youth, SMEs, and women-owned businesses who want to increase recognition for ‘Made in Pakistan’ products.

If you’re planning on selling on Amazon, Trademor brings you a chance to learn from the best experts and launch your private label in real-time. You will need to invest time and effort to learn the basics and you should remember that there is no overnight success. While deciding to start a business on Amazon, there are a few important things you need to pay close attention to.

Understand FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon)

FBA is a program in which sellers send their merchandise to one of Amazon’s many fulfillment centers. The merchandise is stocked in these centers and when a customer places an order, Amazon ships the product on the seller’s behalf.

This is beneficial because it allows sellers to focus on running the business without having to handle logistics, shipping, and customer service-related issues. This also offers customers a seamless experience and timely delivery.

Understand Amazon Business Models

Amazon offers its sellers tremendous flexibility of business models and mainly has three different options – Private Label, Wholesale, and Dropshipping.

Under the Private Label business model, sellers often rebrand/rename an already existing product that they’re manufacturing. To succeed as a private label seller on Amazon, the key ingredients include product research, product creation, new listing, launch, and promotion.

The most prominent challenges that Private Label sellers face on Amazon include product listing optimization, finding the right product to sell; inventory management; PPC (pay-per-click) management, and obtaining product reviews.

Under the Amazon Wholesale model, a seller purchases low-cost products in bulk and then sells them individually on the platform. This means that the seller needs to start out with finding a supplier to source the products, followed by the purchase of products and then moving on to listing the products individually on Amazon.

The most prominent challenges of a wholesale model on Amazon include financial management; product listing optimization and finding a supplier.

The Dropshipping business model means that sellers do not keep any inventory for the product they’re selling. Instead, the seller passes on the order to the supplier or manufacturer, who then fulfills the order. Under this model, the seller firstly needs to find a product – the optimal product is one with low competition and high demand on Amazon.

This is followed by creating a product listing and then with each sale, transferring the customers’ shipping information to the supplier/manufacturer who then fulfills the order. The most prominent challenges that a dropshipping seller needs to take into account include product listing optimization; financial management and customer reviews.

Find the Right Product to Sell

If you want to start your Amazon FBA business, you need to find the right product that will actually sell on the platform – this is a complex process with variables like seasonality, product demand, shipping criteria, competition, demand, and scalability, to name a few.

There are Amazon product research tools that can help you streamline the process and choose a winning product – master these tools and increase your chances of success on Amazon. Remember, as a new seller on Amazon, it is vital that you learn about the platform and how to choose the right product to avoid wasting a lot of money.

Amazon Policies

If you’re looking to become a seller on Amazon, you will need to familiarize yourself with the platform’s policies to benefit the most from the features it offers and to avoid getting banned from Amazon. These range from shipping and selling policies to product listings, agreements, and prohibited seller activities and actions.

To make a sustainable profit from your Amazon business, make sure you get guidance about them and follow them once you sign up for a seller account.

Who Succeeds on Amazon

Contrary to common perception, Amazon is not a risk-free or work-free business. It takes a lot of patience, hard work, time, and research to succeed. There are certain sellers who tend to have more success on Amazon than others.

Firstly, merchants who sell products that are unique to them are more likely to be successful because their products face relatively less competition due to uniqueness; they also have more flexibility for pricing. Secondly, those who sell niche and hobby-based products tend to do well because there’s less likelihood of competing directly with Amazon itself.

Finally, for sellers who are satisfied with a lower sales volume, used and refurbished products present a good opportunity to target customers who are price-sensitive.

Are you looking to start your business on Amazon? Start today and learn in detail about the most important components of becoming a seller on Amazon, get one-on-one coaching to define the roadmap for you to succeed on Amazon.

Enroll in Trademor’s online course and start your Amazon journey today!