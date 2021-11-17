All Pakistan University Staff Federation Demands Increase in Funds for Public Sector Universities

The federal and provincial governments have not done anything to address the economic crunch that the public sector higher education institutions across the country are facing.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, President Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh, Prof. Liaquat Ali Tunio, said that universities are grappling with a severe economic crisis for some years now.

He added that public sectors universities are unable to disburse salaries and pensions to their current and former faculty and administrative staff due to a crippling cash-flow problem.

President FAPUASA Sindh lamented that instead of increasing the funds of the universities, the federal and Sindh governments slashed them. Moreover, they are reluctant to increase their grants despite numerous efforts by FAPUASA.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to heed the concerns of FAPUASA and announce an increase in the funds of universities.

Otherwise, FAPUASA will shut down all public sector universities and stage protests till the acceptance of their demands by the federal and provincial governments.