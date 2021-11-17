PSL Franchises Unhappy With PCB Once Again

According to reports, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again. With just under a month to go for the draft of the seventh edition of the PSL, the franchises have expressed their concerns to the PCB regarding the PSL players’ salary cap.

According to the PSL franchises, the salary cap for the players is too much and it should be reduced in order to offer the franchises some leeway in their financial responsibilities. PSL franchises requested the PCB to lower the salary cap as they revealed that PSL is already one of the highest paying leagues in the world. According to sources, PCB has rejected their offer as they believe the new salary cap will help in attracting top tier talent from around the world.

PCB has decided to increase the salary cap to $1.2 million for PSL 7. In the previous editions of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition, the salary cap was set to $0.95 million. This has put extra burden on the shoulders of the franchise owners. All the six franchise owners requested the PCB to provide some financial support for them in order to accommodate the new salary cap.

The seventh edition of PSL is expected to be played in the last week of January with the draft for the tournament likely to be held in the second week of December.