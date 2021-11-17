Govt Devises a New Strategy to Tackle Theft on Petrol Pumps

Robberies at petrol stations have become a grim regularity across Rawalpindi as three robberies were recently reported in the city.

Advertisement

The government has finally heeded the issue and has enforced a new plan of action, according to which all the petrol stations operating without security guards will be sealed.

ALSO READ Microchip Shortage Reduces Global Annual Car Production by Over 10 Million Units

Additionally, patrolling teams will visit the petrol stations in various areas of the cities about eight times a day to monitor their security situations and possible thefts on location, as per a media report.

A robbery took place at petrol stations near the Ganj Mandi, Westridge, and Airport police stations last week, in which three employees were killed at the scene of the crimes.

Reports suggest that this series of crimes is being committed by one gang in particular in the city and that the authorities in all the areas of the city have been alerted if the robbers strike again.

ALSO READ Toyota Pakistan to Launch New Variants of Fortuner and Hilux

Last month, petrol pump owners in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa informed the authorities of their displeasure with the security measures at the petrol stations. They had requested the provincial government to intervene and had issued a warning that their community would go on strike if the government does not comply.

Advertisement

Thefts are becoming a cause for concern among petrol pump owners across Pakistan and they expect the government to address the issue on a countrywide scale.