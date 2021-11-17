Toyota Pakistan to Launch New Variants of Fortuner and Hilux

It hasn’t been long since the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) launched facelifted versions of Fortuner and Hilux, both of which are massively popular among Pakistani car buyers.

Fortunately, the company has decided to launch an additional trim-level for both the vehicles, namely the Revo Rocco and the Fortuner Legender. These are the flagship variants of both vehicles that include some improvements over the normal variants.

The Fortuner Legender incorporates visual upgrades such as a redesigned front bumper, dual projector LED headlights with a new DRL arrangement, a slim upper grille and a larger lower grille that are both finished in black, all of which combine to present an aggressive front fascia.

Around the back, the Fortuner Legender has a redesigned pair of LED taillights with LED sequential indicators, a new bumper design, and a glossy roof spoiler. It also has additional safety features that are part of the Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, collision warning, and lane departure warning.

Revo Rocco also comes with cosmetic changes, including a blacked-out front grille, a new scuff plate, matte-black trim pieces around the body, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a few subtle changes in the look of the vehicle.

These new variants were launched in Thailand in mid-2020 shortly after the launch of the Fortuner and Hilux facelifts. They were recently seen on the roads of Pakistan, wrapped in skin that read: “It’s Worth the Wait”, which implies that the Toyota IMC plans to launch them here soon.

Given that neither the Legender nor the Rocco incorporates any performance-related changes, it is safe to say that they are merely appearance packages. This seems fair as they seem to be capable vehicles on their own.

However, given the price premium that these vehicles are likely to include, opting for them will be a tough decision for even the most enthusiastic off-road vehicle buyers.