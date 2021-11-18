Hyundai Unveils a Futuristic Electric SUV Concept

Hyundai Motor Group has managed to change the public’s perception about it over the last decade by launching a number of impressive vehicles. Its reputation is also bolstered by its new lineup of Electric Vehicles (EVs) which currently only includes the highly advanced but utilitarian IONIQ 5.

Hyundai’s success has prompted it to add another electric SUV called the IONIQ 7 to the lineup. It recently also unveiled the ‘Seven’ concept — a midsize crossover Sports Utility Electric Vehicle (SUEV).

At first glance, the ‘Seven’ concept looks completely different from Hyundai vehicles available today.

A closer look shows that the vehicle has some semblance of Hyundai’s other SUVs. The front slightly resembles the IONIQ 5, and the side profile and the overall silhouette of the SUEV are reminiscent of the Palisade and the Santa Fe.

However, the rear is unlike any vehicle in the market, on account of its massive glass hatch and a large light bar that runs across the entire width, giving it a unique look.

The ‘Seven’ concept will be based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which underpins the IONIQ 5 as well and has garnered critical acclaim from car analysts worldwide. It will also include active aero features that will enhance the vehicle’s performance, range, and powertrain, and battery life.

Along with an impressive design, Hyundai’s newest EV will include several firsts in terms of interior design and technology, with highly configurable cabin space, frameless coach doors, and several other groundbreaking features.

With the ‘Seven’ concept, Hyundai intends to offer the most sophisticated powertrain with a range of over 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge and a charging capability from 10 percent to 80 percent in just about 20 minutes via 350 kW chargers.

While the company has not revealed any details about its actual launch, considering that the ‘Seven’ concept is intended to be the top dog in Hyundai’s lineup of SUEVs, it is likely to be launched in advanced car markets as a high-end competitor of the Tesla Model X.