Lahore High Court Orders Private Companies to Call 50% of Staff on Alternative Days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered private sector organizations in Lahore to call 50% of its total workforce to the offices on alternative days amid the prevailing smog in the city.

During a hearing of a case related to smog earlier today, LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim ruled that private companies will now be required to maintain a 50:50 work from office/work from home policy to save their employees from becoming victims of the hazardous smog.

Directing the Punjab government to issue a notification in this regard immediately, Justice Karim suggested the provincial government adopt a similar policy for its employees in the provincial capital.

He also lamented that the government decided against shutting down educational institutions amid the prevailing smog in the city, urging it to reconsider its decision.

Lahore has had extremely poor air quality for years, with the provincial capital regularly featuring in the list of the top 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world during the winter.

To tackle smog this time around, the Punjab government imposed section 144 under which action is being taken against those causing air and pollution by burning crop stubble, industrial waste, and vehicular emissions.