Punjab to Reopen E-Transfer Portal For Teachers Next Month

By Haroon Hayder | Updated Nov 18, 2021 | 5:37 pm
government school teacher

The Punjab government has announced to reopen the e-transfer portal for transfer and posting of teachers of all public schools and colleges.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Punjab Dr. Murad Raas penned that the e-transfer portal for transfer and posting of all categories of teachers will open next month.

He added that Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has made concrete changes in the e-transfer portal to ensure merit, transparency, and corruption-free transfer and posting of teachers.

Teachers of all government-run schools and colleges in the province can apply for their desired transfer and posting through Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab’s e-transfer application.

Last year, the Punjab government introduced a transparent and corruption-free transfer and posting policy.

In pursuance of this policy, the provincial government also launched an e-transfer mobile application that also lets teachers track the progress of their transfer and posting application and receive respective transfer orders.

Haroon Hayder
