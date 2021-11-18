Punjab to Reopen E-Transfer Portal For Teachers Next Month

The Punjab government has announced to reopen the e-transfer portal for transfer and posting of teachers of all public schools and colleges.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Punjab Dr. Murad Raas penned that the e-transfer portal for transfer and posting of all categories of teachers will open next month.

He added that Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has made concrete changes in the e-transfer portal to ensure merit, transparency, and corruption-free transfer and posting of teachers.

Teachers of all government-run schools and colleges in the province can apply for their desired transfer and posting through Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab’s e-transfer application.

E – Transfer will open for teachers of Punjab in December 2021 InshAllah. We have made concrete changes in our system for the benefit of our teachers. All categories of transfers will be open at the same time. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) November 18, 2021

Last year, the Punjab government introduced a transparent and corruption-free transfer and posting policy.

In pursuance of this policy, the provincial government also launched an e-transfer mobile application that also lets teachers track the progress of their transfer and posting application and receive respective transfer orders.