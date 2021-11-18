Large Scale Manufacturing Output Increased 5.15% in 1st Quarter of FY22

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output increased by 5.15 percent in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the same period last fiscal year, i.e., 2021, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 1.19 percent for September 2021 compared to September 2020 and decreased by 0.72 percent compared to August 2021.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 4.47 percent in September 2021 against the previous month and 9.57 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in September 2021 against September 2020.

ALSO READ CNG and Captive Power Plants Will Not be Supplied Gas During Winter

The data showed that the sectors related to the Ministry of Industries witnessed a growth of 0.51 percent in September 2021 against August 2021 on an MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered a growth of 2.16 percent in September 2021 as compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed a decline of 4.42 percent in September 2021 against the previous month and on a YoY basis, BOS witnessed a negative growth of 2.51 percent in September 2021 against September 2020.

The production in July-September 2021-22 as compared to July-September 2020-21 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, pharmaceuticals, cook and petroleum products, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles, iron and steel products, paper and board, leather products, engineering products, and wood products while it decreased in fertilizers, electronics, and rubber products.

Advertisement

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 0.80 percent, food, beverages, and tobacco by 3.39 percent, cook and petroleum products by 4.75 percent, pharmaceuticals by 11.53 percent, chemicals by 4.70 percent, automobiles by 42.64 percent, iron and steel products by 13.77 percent, leather products by 13.94 percent, engineering products by 3.17 percent, non-metallic mineral products by 1.44 percent, paper and board by 13.12 percent and wood products by 4.44 percent during July-September 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing decline during July-September 2021-22 compared to July-September 2020-21 included fertilizers 2.66 percent, electronics 4.51 percent, and rubber products 31.50 percent.

The petroleum products on year-on-year witnessed growth of 4.75 percent as its output increased from 3.446 billion liters in July-September 2020-21 to 3.610 billion liters in July-September 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 2.89 percent growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 1.437 billion liters compared to 1.396 million liters during the same period of the last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 4.86 percent negative growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 637.354 million liters compared to 669.917 million liters during the same period of the last year.

Motor spirit witnessed a growth of 6.18 percent in July-September 2021-22 and remained 868.792 million liters compared to 818.236 million liters during the same period of last year.

Advertisement

The LPG witnessed 12.40 percent growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 226.925 million liters compared to 201.892 million liters during the same period last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed 18.51 percent growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 156.993 million liters compared to 132.474 million liters during the same period last year.

Kerosene oil witnessed 2.28 percent growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 36.697 million liters compared to 35.878 million liters during the same period last year.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Iran Reach an Agreement for Barter Trade

Sugar production remained zero in July-September 2021-22 and was also zero in July-September 2020-21, as shown by the PBS data.

Cement witnessed 1.64 percent growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 11.496 million tonnes compared to 11.310 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 11.33 percent growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 12,533 numbers compared to 11,258 during the same period of last year.

Advertisement

Motorcycles witnessed 4.76 percent negative growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 557,673 compared to 585,575 during the same period of last year.