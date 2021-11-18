NEPRA Distributes HSE Performance Awards Among Power Sector Entities

Alt. Title: Foundation Power Company Wins NEPRA’s HSE Top Performer Award

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) held a webinar titled, “Electrical Circuits and Apparatus”, and honored the winners of its Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Performance Evaluation Awards for the year 2020. The HSE Awards distribution is NEPRA’s first-ever initiative to acknowledge the top performers of the power industry.

The webinar and ceremony held at NEPRA Tower Islamabad were chaired by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H Farooqi.

Foundation Power Company (Daharki) Limited was declared the top performer and won the gold medal, followed by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and UCH Power (Private) Limited who won silver and bronze medals by standing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

According to NEPRA, the main objective of the performance evaluation initiative is to create an HSE baseline for the power sector entities, identify top HSE performers for benchmarking, and provide an opportunity for improvement in the safety standards.

NEPRA also awarded special recognition awards to Hub Power Company, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, and Sapphire Electric Company Limited. Similarly, the national power regulator also recognized 16 employees of different companies on the basis of the best HSE practices in their respective fields.

In his opening remarks, Chairman NEPRA highlighted the significance of NEPRA’s drive of “Power with Safety” and stressed that HSE issues were among his top priorities. He emphasized that the power sector companies must strive hard to improve their performance in the areas of Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment.

He reiterated that NEPRA would continue to apply and promote the best HSE practices in the industry and would keep on responding to all potential challenges so as to prevent fatal accidents and any potential risks. “NEPRA will never compromise on safety as the death of every individual matters a lot and that everyone who reports for duty deserves to go back to their families safe and healthy,” he underlined. He congratulated the award winners and admired them for their outstanding performance in the HSE field.

The event was attended by Member NEPRA, Rehmatullah Baloch, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and Member Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) along with professionals, field staff, and contractors from the public and private sector’s generation, transmission and distribution companies of Pakistan.