PM Imran to Launch a New Portal for Overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a digital portal in a ceremony scheduled on Thursday to help Overseas Pakistanis across a broad spectrum of technical facilities.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), whereby the portal will be linked to the database regulator’s mainframe for immediate rollout.

ALSO READ Pakistan Looks to Import from China Using Yuan

Under NADRA’s supervision, the said portal will be initially extended to ex-pats in 10 countries, while all Pakistani embassies and consulates will receive access to the portal for immediate deployment.

Essentially, the portal aims to offer a variety of services in document verification standards, deployment of QR codes, document verification through courier services in Pakistan, and to enable a digital system to lower the likelihood of counterfeiting. The portal will also assist in verifying the power of attorney for overseas Pakistanis without delay.

ALSO READ Askari Cement to Merge into Fauji Cement

Under the project, NADRA counters will be set up in 16 locations throughout the world to provide succession certificates and administrative letters to Pakistanis living abroad.

Fundamentally, the inner workings of the digital portal are in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s ‘Digital Diplomacy Agenda’ and ‘Public Diplomacy Initiative.’