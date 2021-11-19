70-Year Old Becomes Oldest Pakistani to Set a Martial Arts Guinness World Record

Naseemuddin, a 70-year old blacksmith who hails from Karachi, has set a new Guinness World Record for the most apples crushed with one hand in one minute. With this, he has also become the oldest Pakistani to make a Guinness World Record.

According to details, Naseem attempted this record on 13 November this year when he crushed 18 apples with one hand in sixty seconds. This record was previously held by an English athlete who crushed 13 apples in one minute.

While speaking with the media after receiving the official certificate of his world record, a jubilant Naseem said that he is going to attempt more world records in the coming future.

When asked how he gained all this strength, he revealed that he used to work with iron as a welder and this is how his hands got strong over the years.

It is worth mentioning here that Naseemuddin attempted this record in the martial arts academy of his son, Mohammad Rashid, who is a serial world record breaker.

Rashid is an accomplished martial artist and holds a black belt. He has more than 70 Guinness World Records to his name. Rashid’s seven-year-old daughter also has a world record to her name.