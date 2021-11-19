PMC Announces Scholarships and Loan Facility for Medical & Dental Students

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has launched a National Medical Scholarship Fund (NMSF) to provide financial assistance to talented medical and dental students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the PMC had allocated Rs. 250 million per annum for the NMSF initially. However, the funding of the NMSF increased to Rs. 361 million thanks to admission and other licensing fees received by the PMC.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Car Financing Segment Breaks Another Record

In the coming months, the overall annual funding of the NMSF is expected to increase further due to grants from both public and private sector organizations.

Scholarships under the NMSF for the year 2022 will be decided by 4 PMC and 2 other external members, whose decision will be deemed final. A permanent independent board will be set up in January next year that will award the scholarships under the NMSF for the year 2023 onwards.

Besides scholarships, the NMSF will also offer interest-free loans to students that can afford to repay them gradually once they get a job after graduating.

PMC has opened applications for scholarships and loans for the year 2022. Medical and dental students can apply for scholarships and loans as per their needs on the PMC website. The last date to apply for the NMSF 2022 is 4 December 2021.

Advertisement

About Launch Event

President PMC, Dr. Arshad Taqi, along with other senior members of PMC officially launched the NMSF in Islamabad on Thursday.

ALSO READ Govt Withdraws Immunity of Governor SBP

Addressing the launch event, Dr. Taqi said that the PMC has always prioritized merit and transparency to improve the standards of medical and dental education in the country since its inception.

NMSF is the pinnacle of PMC’s vision that envisages promoting meritocracy in healthcare education and providing financial assistance to talented medical and dental students.