Medicine Prices Increased by More Than 300% in Previous Two Years

Medicine prices have gone up by as much as 311.61 percent during the last two years, the Ministry of National Health Services informed the upper house of parliament on Friday.

According to details presented by the ministry in Senate, during the last two years, the prices of essential medicines in Pakistan have increased by 5.13 percent and the prices of low-cost medicines by 7.34 percent, while the prices of 102 medicines have increased from 2.53 percent to 311.61 percent.

The house was also informed that out of the total 177.04 million doses of vaccines, 44.48 million were received as donations by November 15. The donated vaccines included 36.68 million doses donated by COVAX and 7.7 million doses donated by China. The rest of the 132.56 million Covid-19 vaccines have been purchased by the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in August, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had asked the government to review its decision to increase drug prices including that of essential and life-saving medicines.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the house in a written reply that a total of 309 officers are posted in Pakistani missions. Among them are 272 career diplomats and 25 officers of other departments.

Further, there are 12 retired military officers stationed in Pakistani missions abroad. The Pakistani missions have got 6 retired military officers in Grade 22 and 6 in Grade 21. While 6 career diplomats from Foreign Service are posted out of the country in grade 22, and in grade 21, 25 career diplomats are posted out of the country.