Number of 3G and 4G Users Increases by Over a Million in October

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 105.73 million by the end of October 2021 compared to 104.71 million by the end of September 2021, registering an increase of 1.016 million, revealed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

Advertisement

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.81 million to 187.20 million by the end of October 2021 compared to 186.39 million by the end of September 2021.

ALSO READ SBP Increases Policy Rate by 1.50%

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 85.01 percent to 85.33 million during this period. The total teledensity increased from 86.15 percent to 86.47 percent.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 48.19 percent by the end of October 2021 compared to 47.47 percent by the end of September 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 7.049 million by the end of October 2021 compared to 7.261 million by the end of September 2021, registering a decrease of 0.212 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 33.676 million to 34.275 million in the same period.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.956 million by end September to 3.844 million by end October, while the number of 4G users jumped from 24.813 million to 25.413 million in the same period.

Advertisement

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.575 million by the end of September to 4.356 million by the end of October. The number of 4G users jumped from 18.767 million by the end of September to 19.128 million by the end of October.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.212 million by end September to 4.063 million by end October. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.324 million by the end of September to 6.437 million.