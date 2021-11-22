HEC Invites Applications for GRE Training Under US-Pak Knowledge Corridor

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and AJK nationals for a comprehensive GRE training program.

HEC is offering the training under the Talent Farming component of the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor initiative.

United States Educational Foundation of Pakistan (USEFP) provides a 40-hour GRE training under the program. So far, USEFP has conducted 25 GRE training sessions in major cities of the country.

Potential students and non-Ph.D. faculty aspiring for Ph.D. scholarships under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor are strongly encouraged to apply for the training program.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the GRE training, applicants must:

Be Pakistani or AJK nationals.

Possess a minimum 4 years bachelor’s degree (BS/BSc/BE (16 years formal education)).

Possess one 2 nd division and no 3 rd division in their academic career.

division and no 3 division in their academic career. Must be aged 33 years on deadline. Regular faculty members of public sector universities/government colleges and researchers of approved/registered R&D organizations are entitled to 5-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Not be availing any other scholarship of HEC.

Not have availed this training opportunity before.

How to Apply

Applicants are required to submit applications for the GRE training through an online Google form.

Fee

Successful candidates will be required to pay a concessional fee of Rs. 2,500 for the entire GRE training session. The HEC will bear the remaining expenses of the training program.

Deadline

Applicants are required to submit the applications for the GRE training under the Talent Farming component of the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor initiative of the HEC before 20 December 2021.

Read more about the GRE training program at HEC’s official website.