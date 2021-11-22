Oppo Reno 7 Series Official Renders and Specifications Leaked [Images]

Oppo Reno 7 family is set to go official this week in China. But only a few days ahead of release, we already have official images and specifications for the Reno 7 series.

This is because the whole lineup is already listed on the Chinese retailer website JD.com with official spec sheets and images.

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Reno 7 is available in Blue, Gold, and Black color options. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. There will be a 64MP main camera on the back and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W rapid charging.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

The Reno 7 Pro will come in the same color options as the base model, but with an updated main camera design. The phone will sport the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 Max chip with the same memory configurations and battery specs as its sibling. There is no word on the camera setup, but it will most likely be more powerful than other phones in the family.

Oppo Reno 7 SE

There are not a lot of specifications available on the Reno 7 SE, but it has a different camera design and thicker bezels on the display. There are three cameras on the back unlike the Pro model, and the retail website says that it will come in the same memory configurations as the rest.

The website does not talk about the pricing either, but we are only three days away from the official reveal so we’ll know soon.