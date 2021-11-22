Study Makes a Shocking Claim About Obesity in Pakistani Doctors

Over 61% of doctors at different public and private health facilities all over the country are either obese or overweight, a study by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has claimed.

For this study, NICVD researchers interviewed and medically examined 159 health professionals, including 100 cardiologists, from both public and private sectors across the country.

According to the study, 21% of the doctors in the country are obese and 40% of them are overweight while 7.5% of the doctors are either heavy or chain smokers.

The lead author of the study and interventional cardiology fellow at NICVD Karachi, Dr. Salik Ahmed Memon, has said that the study sheds light on the fact that despite advising their patients to adopt a healthy lifestyle, doctors themselves are doing completely opposite.

Dr. Salik’s study was also nominated for the grand finale of the 5th Cardiology Research Award at the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac Society that was held in Karachi last week.

Dr. Huma Zartash of Doctors Hospital Lahore secured the first prize, Dr. Syed Waqar Ahmed of Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Karachi secured the second prize, and Dr. Sanam Khawaja of NICVD Karachi secured the third prize.

Although his study did not secure any of the top three awards in the grand finale, the event’s participants lauded Dr. Salik’s efforts for highlighting an important issue.