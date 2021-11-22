US Approves First Drug to Treat Most Common Type of Dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to enhance growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia.

According to details, the FDA has approved ‘voxzogo’ that has been manufactured by an American biotechnology company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Voxzogo has been approved for use among children aged above 5 years because their growth plates—zones of cartilage at the end of long bones—are still open, meaning they have the potential to grow.

Speaking in this regard, FDA Endocrinologist, Theresa Kehoe, said that children suffering from achondroplasia now have a treatment option that addresses the underlying cause behind their dwarfism.

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder whose primary feature is dwarfism. The arms and legs remain short while the torso grows to normal length in children affected with the disorder.

Although the life span of those suffering from achondroplasia is normal, the disorder causes a wide range of health issues including breathing disorders, exaggerated spine curvature, obesity, and recurrent ear infections.