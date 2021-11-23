World Trade Organization and IMF Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Trade Tracker

The World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 22 November launched the WTO-IMF COVID-19 Vaccine Trade Tracker, a new database aimed at providing greater transparency on the cross-border flow of COVID-19 vaccines.

The portal provides data on the trade and supply of vaccines by product, country, and arrangement type.

The portal provides an array of data on total vaccine supply to date, exports by producing economy and by supply arrangement type, imports by income group and by continent, supply by manufacturing economy and vaccine type, supply to continents, and vaccination status.

The vaccine tracker draws information from the public domain, the COVAX Global Vaccine Market Assessment, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Duke TGlobal Health Innovation Center, Airfinity, Our World in Data, the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank, and the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT).

The data contained in the tracker is preliminary and will be subject to revisions in collaboration with countries and areas, suppliers, and immunization, health, and financing partners. Updates will be provided every month to reflect the latest developments.

The Tracker shows the supply of vaccine doses from facilities where the final vaccines are made (where “fill and finish” is completed) to the economies where they are administered. Cases, where production facilities are located within destination economies, are referred to as “domestic supply.”

For vaccines that only require one dose (J&J and CanSino), volumes are doubled to make them comparable with two-shot vaccines. This should be considered when comparing these numbers to other sources.