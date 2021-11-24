BCCI Sparks Controversy Over Recommending Halal Meat to Indian Cricketers

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended ‘halal’ meat for the Indian cricket team during their stay in Kanpur for the first Test match between India and New Zealand. The catering menu issued by the BCCI states that no pork or beef should be a part of the menu and the other forms of meat used should be ‘halal’.

Advertisement

According to sources, this decision has been taken after consultation with the support staff and the medical team as they recommended the menu according to the dietary requirements of the Indian cricketers. The menu consisted of only two types of meat, chicken, and lamb, while the other foods on the menu are all vegetarian options.

BCCI’s decision to serve the Indian cricketers with ‘halal’ meat has not sat well with the right-wing nationalists as they demanded the BCCI to withdraw their recommendation and alter the menu altogether.

Spokesperson and advocate of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gaurav Goel, took to Twitter and demanded the BCCI to take back their decision. Gaurav uploaded a video on his Twitter account and used #BCCI_Promotes_Halal to voice his displeasure at BCCI’s decision to serve ‘halal’ meat.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Reveals the Real Reason Behind Bangladesh’s Horrid Performances

Gaurav said, “The players can eat whatever they want but who has given BCCI the right to introduce ‘halal’ meat. This is illegal and we will not allow it. This decision is not right. It should be withdrawn immediately.”

The first match of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to commence from Thursday in Kanpur. It will be interesting to see if BCCI gives in to the pressure of BCCI and take back their decision to serve ‘halal’ meat to the Indian cricket team.