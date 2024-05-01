FBR Identifies Mall of Islamabad As Benami Property

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has attached the suspected Benami property, Plot No. 56- N, Mall of Islamabad, situated at main Jinnah Avenue, sector F-7, Islamabad, high-level sources informed ProPakistani.

Sources said that th FBR Anti benami Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner IR/Initiating Officer has issued an order with regard to the Provisional Attachment of Benami property Plot No. 56- N, situated at main Jinnah Avenue, sector F-7, Islamabad.

On the basis of material evidence collected so far in an authorized inquiry and investigation under Section 21 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Act’), a show cause notice u/s 22(1) of the Act has been issued vide C.No. 113(1)/IO-(1)-BZISB/2020/507.

The Approving Authority, Commissioner IR, Benami Zone-1, Islamabad, after considering the reasons as given in the show cause notice and material evidence placed on case file, has approved under Section 22(3), vide his office letter C.No. 338 dated 30.04.2024 to provisionally attach the suspected Benami property, i.e., Plot No. 56- N, situated at main Jinnah Avenue, sector F-7, Islamabad u/s 22(3) of the Act.

Now, therefore, in view of the approval, and in terms of Section 22(3) read with Section 5 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 2017, it is hereby prohibited and restrained, until further orders of the undersigned, the transfer of above-referred property or subjecting the same to a charge in any manner, and that all persons are prohibited from taking any benefit under such transfer or charge.

This order of Provisional Attachment shall take immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period not exceeding ninety days from the date of issuance of the notice u/s 22(1) of the Act, sources added.

Sources said that a commercial plaza is being built on this plot with the name of Mall of Islamabad and a company, namely, Vicky Trading Pvt limited, is the benamidar.