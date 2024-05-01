CAA Grants License to Another Airline to Launch Operations

By ProPK Staff | Published May 1, 2024 | 5:30 pm

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has officially granted a charter license for K2 Airways for commencing airline operations, CAA Spokesperson informed ProPakistani.

This decision comes after the airline fulfilled all the necessary conditions set by the authority.

ALSO READ

K2 Airways recently opted to withdraw its application for a Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license, a move that could reflect a shift in the company’s business strategy and priorities.

Despite this, K2 Airways remains actively engaged in expanding its operations, currently in the midst of acquiring an aircraft to support its services.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>