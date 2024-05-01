CAA Grants License to Another Airline to Launch Operations

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has officially granted a charter license for K2 Airways for commencing airline operations, CAA Spokesperson informed ProPakistani.

This decision comes after the airline fulfilled all the necessary conditions set by the authority.

K2 Airways recently opted to withdraw its application for a Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license, a move that could reflect a shift in the company’s business strategy and priorities.

Despite this, K2 Airways remains actively engaged in expanding its operations, currently in the midst of acquiring an aircraft to support its services.