Efforts Afoot to Launch Simplified Online Voting System for Overseas: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan’s Constitution gives voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and mentioned that efforts were afoot to ensure their inclusion in polling for the next general election through a simplified online procedure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ KIBOR Surges by 87 BPS To 10.03 Percent

Addressing the overseas Pakistanis, the president said the expatriates had an important role in supporting the national economy, adding that depriving them of their voting rights is discrimination.

President Alvi informed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) were collaborating to prepare the voters’ lists in a transparent manner.

He said the voting options for overseas Pakistanis through postal ballot, and physical polling at embassies had complexities and non-practicalities.

Internet voting, he said, was the most practical way for overseas Pakistanis to poll their votes.

He stressed that Pakistan must adopt the new technologies to progress in different fields, including the use of electronic voting machines.

Advertisement

Regarding the details of the online voting, he said that the government would open the registration window for overseas Pakistan for 5-6 days in the near future.

He stated that on inclusion in NADRA’s voter list after registration, the name of the dual nationals would grey-out in the local lists of the country. Through smartphones, a code would be received to be used with secrecy in voting.

To overcome the apprehension of non-transparency, the algorithms of the cast votes would be mixed-up, he added.

Dr. Alvi mentioned that he had proposed putting in place an audit system, for which the passwords keys could be given to both the Chief Election Commission and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Supreme Court Allows CCP to Continue Its Probe Against Cooking Oil Companies

He emphasized that an effective audit system could prevent hacking of the online voting system.

Furthermore, the president assured that efforts were being made to simplify the voting process for overseas Pakistanis.

Advertisement

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to share their knowledge and expertise with the locals in the homeland to help them excel in the world.

SAPM on Political Communication, Dr. Shabaz Gill, said that the efforts of the President and the Prime Minister for the rights of overseas Pakistanis were praiseworthy.